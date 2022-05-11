Amber Alert Issued For Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

May 10, 2022

UPDATE: (8:49 p.m. 5/10/22) Savannah Heaston has been located unharmed in Baltimore County. Suspect in custody.

_____________________________________________________________________________

On behalf of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 9 year old white female.

CHILD: Savannah Rosetta Nicole Heaton, W/FM, 10/20/2012, Blonde hair with pink highlights.

ABDUCTOR: Magen Ashley Wallen, W/F, 5’3, 160 pounds, Blonde hair and blue eyes.

Vehicle: 2003 TAN Chevy Tahoe

License: MD Tag 9DM4538

LOCATION: Last seen 5/10/2022 at approximately 6pm in Westminster, Carroll County, MD. The child may also be in the Baltimore area

Contact: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900

Media: Please contact the MSP Office of Media Communication at 410-653-4236

Suspected Abductor: Magen Ashley Wallen