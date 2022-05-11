Submit Release
Amber Alert Issued For Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Maryland State Police News Release

UPDATE:  (8:49 p.m.  5/10/22) Savannah Heaston has been located unharmed in Baltimore County. Suspect in custody.

_____________________________________________________________________________

On behalf of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Officean Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 9 year old white female.

CHILD: Savannah Rosetta Nicole Heaton, W/FM, 10/20/2012, Blonde hair with pink highlights.  

ABDUCTOR:  Magen Ashley Wallen, W/F, 5’3, 160 pounds, Blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Vehicle: 2003 TAN Chevy Tahoe                                                      

License:  MD Tag 9DM4538

LOCATION:  Last seen 5/10/2022 at approximately 6pm in Westminster, Carroll County, MD.  The child may also be in the Baltimore area 

Contact:  Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900

Media: Please contact the MSP Office of Media Communication at 410-653-4236

Suspected Abductor: Magen Ashley Wallen

 

 

 

