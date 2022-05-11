Nicky Hilton + Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches Collaborate to Release “Nicky’s Blondie”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicky Hilton + Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches are pleased to announce their first flavor collaboration, Nicky’s Blondie, with a portion of proceeds benefitting God’s Love We Deliver.
Driven by Nightingale’s mission to Spread Joy & Eat Ice Cream and Nicky's heart for philanthropy, the two have partnered to create an ice cream sandwich that does more than just taste good. A portion of sales from Nicky’s Blondie will benefit the New York City based, food-focused non-profit, God’s Love We Deliver, where Hilton also serves as a board member.
Inspired from Nicky's love for the English favorite, honeycomb ice cream, Nicky’s Blondie is the perfect pairing of rich vanilla ice cream, honeycomb candy and an iconic Golden Graham cookie. If you like ice cream, cookies or dessert at all in general, this sammie is for you. Nicky’s Blondie is available for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly starting May 11th and coming to select specialty markets and grocery stores on the East Coast, including all The Fresh Market locations.
About Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches:
A woman & Veteran owned company, Nightingale Ice Cream was created by Hannah Pollack and her husband Xavier Meers. Founded in 2016, Nightingale is relatively new to the market but paving the way in the ice cream space with one simple goal: to spread joy & eat ice cream. Nightingale creates gourmet ice cream sandwiches that cannot be compared to any other ice cream novelty. Nightingale ice cream sandwiches are currently available for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly and in hundreds of restaurants, specialty markets and grocery chains including The Fresh Market.
About Nicky Hilton:
Nicky Hilton is an American fashion designer, businesswoman and a global style icon. As a red-carpet staple, Hilton has served as a fashion correspondent for the Oscars, a guest judge on Project Runway, and is often called upon by national television networks and magazines around the globe for style tips and fashion advice. As a designer, Hilton has released handbag, apparel, jewelry and footwear collections and even published a popular style book, 365 Style.
About God’s Love We Deliver:
God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, we home-delivered more than 2.5 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org.
