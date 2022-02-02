Unruly Agency Sign Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Cast Members to Its Roster
Chase DeMoor, Peter Vigilante and Nathan Webb turn to Unruly Agency for brand building and revenue-generating marketing campaignsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unruly Agency, a leading agency for social media talent, has added three top cast members from Netflix’s hit series, Too Hot To Handle to its client roster. Chase DeMoor, Peter Vigilante and Nathan Webb have all signed with the agency to handle their brands, develop and implement marketing campaigns and manage their presence on revenue-generating third party platforms. Just last year, Unruly signed social media megastar Tana Mongeau, Abby Rao and Lauren Blake.
“We’re excited to welcome Chase, Peter and Nathan to the Unruly family. Influencers and talent turn to us for our expertise and resources and we pride ourselves in assisting our content creators in building their brands and monetizing their social media presence,” said Tara Electra CEO and Cofounder of Unruly Agency. “We’ve continued to leave our mark in the industry as an indomitable force in regard to influencer activations, marketing and social media management” said Nicky Gathrite Cofounder of the Unruly Agency.
DeMoor has 2.2 million TikTok followers and 1 million Instagram followers, Vigilante has 3.6 million TikTok followers and 579 thousand Instagram followers, and Webb has 579.1 thousand TikTok followers and 501 thousand Instagram followers.
About Unruly
Unruly Agency is a creative marketing, social media and production company that works with models, social media talent and influencers to build their brands and increase their revenue. The company develops campaigns that drive traffic, boost sales and raise overall market awareness. Unruly Agency represents more than 100 models and influencers with a combined reach of more than 500 million consumers worldwide. Unruly Agency is based in Los Angeles. More information is available at UnrulyAgency.com and on social media @UnrulyAgency.
