THE DOLPHIN COMPANY SUCCESSFULLY PARTICIPATED IN THE SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL
We are happy to be part of this important event and will continue to support the revival of cruise activity.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America and the #1 swimming with dolphins company in the world, participated as a Platinum member of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) in the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 held from April 24 th to 28 th at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
— Fredy Gomez, Corporate Sales Manager for the Caribbean
The objective of The Dolphin Company's participation in Seatrade Cruise Global 2022, the most important event in the cruise industry worldwide, was to reaffirm its commercial alliances with the cruise industry and to continue its strategies to attract more tourism and economic revenue to the locations where it has a presence.
Throughout their participation, they presented the various tourism products and services offered in their different habitats, which awakened the attention and interest of the participants. In addition, the executives of The Dolphin Company held important working meetings with associates, shipping companies and participating suppliers.
"Our The Dolphin Company family is very proud that the participation of our parks and habitats has contributed to the resumption of the cruise industry in Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Costa Maya, Punta Cana, St. Kitts, Vallarta and Los Cabos. We are happy to be part of this important event and will continue to support the revival of cruise activity," commented Fredy Gomez, Corporate Sales Manager for the Caribbean at The Dolphin Company.
Each year thousands of cruise ship guests visit The Dolphin Company habitats around the world to fulfill their dream of interacting with marine mammals such as dolphins, sea lions and manatees, to receive valuable educational information that contributes to the care of the environment and the species that inhabit it.
The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is a non-profit trade organization comprised of 22 cruise lines that operate more than 200 vessels in Florida, Caribbean and Latin American waters, as well as organizations and companies related to the industry; its objective is to provide a forum for discussion on cruise operations, tourism development, ports, tourism operations, safety and security, among other topics. The Dolphin Company has been a Platinum member of this association for more than 18 years.
Seatrade Cruise Global brings together thousands of cruise executives, decision makers, thought leaders and suppliers from more than 100 countries to network and get up-to-date information about the industry.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 16 million visitors in its 33 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas, around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy. The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while making its visitors aware of the importance of animal welfare and the preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
