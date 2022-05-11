SCCG Management Partners with Play Globally for Social and Sports Gaming Solutions

Play Globally and SCCG Management Logos

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with Play Globally, a Vista California based company that creates games and sports that challenge convention, to connect, motivate and inspire fans and athletes of all ages, through a common love of sports, racing and rodeo.

Stephen Dunham, President and CEO of Play Globally report that they have made numerous important strides over the last few months in the free-to-play gaming space, particularly focusing on the release of their LuckyFans prototype, which uses live, in-play sports data to determine the outcome of a poker game. The LuckyFans prototype is working well on Android and iOS smart phones, and recently added LuckyFans Private League Function into the game, enabling individuals, businesses, casinos and Play Globally partners, to create their own personalized and private leader board competitions.

ABOUT PLAY GLOBALLY

Play Globally's team of pioneering innovators, programmers, artists, and field specialists are dedicated to the art of having fun.

We create games and sports that challenge the confines of convention to help our fellow humans live their best lives.

Our Mission is to connect, motivate, and inspire fans and athletes of all ages through our common love of sports, racing, and rodeo, to build a stronger sense of community in the world.

https://playglobally.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry!

https://sccgmanagement.com

