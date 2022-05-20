Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,585 in the last 365 days.

Meet Leonida Watson, the Author of "The Lost Child of World War II"

This is a photo of Leonida Watson, her husband Sherman together with their children.

The author of "The Lost Child of World War II"

WINCHESTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonida Watson is the author of the book - "The Lost Child of World War II". She is a Naturalized US Citizen and Licensed Cosmetologist when she met the love of her life, Sherman. She struggled to accomplish almost everything, due to her struggling life living and growing up in the Philippines. She lost most of her Siblings and Father due to the 2nd World War. She witnessed how they were killed right in front of her very eyes.

Sherman is always very proud of Nida. She always worked hard throughout their lives together and was always very good at raising their 5 kids. Nida's past experiences inspired her to write a book. She wants to share with the world her experiences as a child and how they became an inspiration for her to become an author. Sherman supported Leonida during the publishing journey of the book entitled "The Lost Child of World War II".

The book is now available worldwide. The link below will route you to Amazon.

Buy the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Child-WWII-During-Great/dp/1543439829/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1646259901&sr=8-2

Leonida Watson
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-800-6275
sarah@harperpartnersllc.com

You just read:

Meet Leonida Watson, the Author of "The Lost Child of World War II"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.