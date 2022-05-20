Meet Leonida Watson, the Author of "The Lost Child of World War II"
The author of "The Lost Child of World War II"WINCHESTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonida Watson is the author of the book - "The Lost Child of World War II". She is a Naturalized US Citizen and Licensed Cosmetologist when she met the love of her life, Sherman. She struggled to accomplish almost everything, due to her struggling life living and growing up in the Philippines. She lost most of her Siblings and Father due to the 2nd World War. She witnessed how they were killed right in front of her very eyes.
Sherman is always very proud of Nida. She always worked hard throughout their lives together and was always very good at raising their 5 kids. Nida's past experiences inspired her to write a book. She wants to share with the world her experiences as a child and how they became an inspiration for her to become an author. Sherman supported Leonida during the publishing journey of the book entitled "The Lost Child of World War II".
The book is now available worldwide. The link below will route you to Amazon.
Buy the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Child-WWII-During-Great/dp/1543439829/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1646259901&sr=8-2
