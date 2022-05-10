Saskatchewan Legislative Accessibility Certification Plaque Unveiled

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2022

The Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) Plaque was unveiled today at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

This unveiling marks one year since the Government of Saskatchewan announced the Legislative Building received this certification, becoming the first and only Legislative Building in Canada to receive this accessibility certification.

"Ensuring the Legislative building is accessible to all visitors is part of our government's commitment to creating a barrier-free Saskatchewan," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "We are leading the way as the first provincial Assembly to receive this designation, and the plaque we are unveiling today will be a lasting reminder of the improvements made to ensure the seat of democracy in our province is welcoming to all."

The Rick Hansen Foundation is a program that helps to identify physical barriers in public places or spaces and improve accessibility in communities across Canada.

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Saskatchewan, delivered the assessment, inclusive of surveying and evaluating the accessibility renovations, and evaluated building renovations based on ten different categories. Areas measured include, Vehicle Access, Exterior Approach and Entrance, Interior Circulation, Interior Services and Environment, Sanitary Facilities, Wayfinding and Signage, Emergency Systems, Additional Use of Space, Residential Units, and Trail and Pathways.

"Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Inc. was pleased to provide the Accessibility Assessment of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building through the RHFAC process," Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Executive Director Launel Scott said. "It was exciting and rewarding to be part of this Pilot Project. SCI Sask is committed to enhancing accessibility in the built environment, as well as full inclusion in society for individuals living with disabilities. Projects such as this support the SCI Sask VISION: working collaboratively for inclusive communities."

The certification plaque will be installed and displayed in the hallway through the Prince of Wales Entrance of the Legislative Building.

