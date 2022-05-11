New York Fashion Accelerator partners with TORINO FASHION WEEK to Showcase American and Canadian Designers in ITALY
ATF Fashion House is taking 20 Emerging Brands from North America to Steal the Show in Turin this summer, and Expand into Italian and European boutiques.
This is truly an amazing opportunity to connect Italian and American Fashion Professionals. TFW has been for years a win-win bridge that helps unleash the inevitable growth of talented designers.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2 long years of travel restrictions, the Fashion World will gather in Turin this summer. As usual, Buyers, Distributors and Manufacturers in active hunt for new talents and disruptive designs are expected to pack the house.
— CLAUDIO AZZOLINI, Founder, TORINO FASHION WEEK
TMODA, an Italian Fashion Tech company based in Turin, 3rd Italian city after Rome and Milan, has announced the 7th edition of its well-attended TORINO FASHION WEEK, taking place in-person on July 6 – 14, 2022 at the Iconic VILLA SASSI, home to Royal Princes and Barons.
TFW aims to promote Emerging Fashion Designers and Brands to Global Buyers and Distribution Partners across ITALY and Europe. In its past 6 editions, the Fashion Week has attracted over 2500 participants from 43 countries, hosted over 3500 Networking meetings, 3000 media organizations and generated over 6 million online viewers through its digital streams.
As the first major in-person Fashion Event in Turin since the pandemic, the July 6-14 TORINO FASHION WEEK is expected to be a Special Edition, bringing back most of the key Fashion players who have supported the Fashion Week since its inception and offering a huge opportunity to Fashion Designers and Brands that have revealed themselves over the last 2 years, to showcase their creative genius and connect with the right audience.
ITALY is Europe’s preferred Fashion or Vacation destination for most Americans. Opening its door to US Fashion, TMODA partnered with ATF FASHION HOUSE, the New York Consumer Accelerator owned by the VAL NZHIE Family Investment Office, to select 20 Fashion Designers and Brands from North America, suitable to present at TORINO FASHION WEEK on July 6-14, 2022.
"Designers are like Entrepreneurs – Big dreamers with honorable missions that may change the way we live or dress for generations to come. Unfortunately, most of them lack the structural strategy and orientation to go from a mission to a thriving business with substantial recurrent revenues and a clear expansion roadmap. That’s where we come in, and when you think Fashion, you think ITALY" said Val Nzhie, CEO, ATF Fashion House.
ATF Fashion House targets Fashion Creators with Inspiring Life Story or Impact-based Design, with the ambition to expand their Brands across ITALY and Europe, and gain cross-border awareness and notoriety. To participate at TORINO FASHION WEEK, Fashion Designers and Brands may apply at: https://appthefuture.com/fashion-house
About the 2022 TORINO FASHION WEEK
TFW 2022 is a 10-day long Fashion Week welcoming the World of Fashion in Turin, Italy (Fashion Designers, Brands, Buyers, Distributors, Retailers, Stores, Manufacturers, Tech Fashion companies, Vendors). The event hosts 7 days of Fashion Shows, 3 days of One-on-One Networking Meetings and a series of Networking Cocktail Parties across various venues in the city. It is a tremendous opportunity for Emerging Designers and Brands to “Be Seen and Meet the Right People” at a fraction of what most fashion events charge.
About ATF FASHION HOUSE
ATF Fashion House is a New York based Consumer-Focused Accelerator owned by the VAL NZHIE Family Investment Office. ATF Fashion House supports the global growth of Emerging Fashion Designers and Brands through its innovative technology platforms, its robust roster of Fashion influencers and models, its strategic partnerships with Futuristic Fashion Events and its global network of business and financial relationships. Its services include: White Label Endorsements, New Markets' Entry Support, Brand-Powered Media Content, Curated Social Media Campaigns, Retailers <> Brands Introductions, Physical & Digital Store Placement, Designers <> Manufacturers Intros, Modelling & Brand Ambassadorship, Manufacturing & Wholesale Support, Exclusive & Non-Exclusive Distribution, Development and Monetization of Custom Digital Platforms for Designers and Brands.
Application Deadline for Designers and Brands to Present at TORINO FASHION WEEK:
Monday June 6 at 11:59 PM EST.
https://appthefuture.com/fashion-house
order@appthefuture.com