KDWP Launches New Licensing System: Go Outdoors Kansas

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is proud to announce the launch of Go Outdoors Kansas – KDWP’s all-new licensing and boat registration system designed to provide outdoor recreationalist with an improved customer service experience. More than 500 license and boat vendor locations are now processing transactions through the online system.

Outdoor-goers can access the new system at GoOutdoorsKansas.com and download the mobile app for IOS and Android devices. Some customers may need to first delete the HuntFishKS mobile app, as it is no longer operational; customer information will not be deleted when removing the mobile app.

KDWP’s new mobile app – Go Outdoors KS – allows users to quickly view all purchased licenses on-the-go, regulations and sunrise/sunset times in the field, and report harvests immediately after hunting. Customers may also conveniently register and renew water vessels through the new system.

In addition to traditional and electronic licenses, hunters, anglers and boaters will also have the option to purchase collectible, durable hard cards. The front side of KDWP’s all-new hard cards feature handcrafted artwork by Kansas artist Dustin Teasley, while the back side lists a customer’s current license information. Find out more at GoOutdoorsKansas.com or ksoutdoors.com today.

