Senator Brian Williams Helps Secure Funding for North St. Louis County Projects

For Immediate Release:  May 10, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, proudly announces the General Assembly has appropriated more than $50 million in funding for critically needed improvement projects in North St. Louis County, the most substantial and significant investment the region has received in decades. Among the projects funded in next year’s budget are the development of the University of Missouri-St. Louis North St. Louis County Business and Workforce District and the demolition of the abandoned Jamestown Mall.

“This funding will not only foster public-private partnerships and spur economic growth, but this investment in our community will have a positive, once-in-a-generation impact on those who call North County home,” said Sen. Williams. “I appreciate the collaborative efforts between my constituents, stakeholders and county leaders who helped advocate for this opportunity to improve our community.”

If signed by the governor, House Bill 3020 will allocate $40 million to create a “Campus of the Future,” a 35-acre business and workforce district along Natural Bridge Road on the south campus of UMSL which will transform the quality of life in North County, produce high-paying, in-demand jobs and boost local and state tax revenues. In addition, HB 3020 appropriates $6 million to abate and demolish the vacant 142-acre Jamestown Mall and prepare the property for redevelopment.

For more information about Sen. Williams and his legislation, please visit his Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Williams.

