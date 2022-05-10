EB-5 Policy Update with Ron Klasko: Congress Letter to DHS, Pending Litigation, Form I-956, Visa Set Aside, Direct EB-5
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EB-5 regional center program is in a state of flux. Although the program was reauthorized by Congress in March 2022, USCIS has taken the position that all EB-5 regional centers must now be redesignated prior to accepting new EB-5 investment. A letter from select Congressional leaders, pending litigation, a new Form I-956 for regional center redesignation, new visa set asides, and the unchanged direct EB-5 program have created ambiguity in the near-term for EB-5 investors and EB-5 regional center operators.
EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar to discuss the current situation of the EB-5 regional center program and offer a critical EB-5 policy update.
Click here to register for the live webinar with EB-5 industry experts on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.
Our panel includes the following EB-5 experts:
• Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN);
• Mike Schoenfeld, founder and managing partner of EB5AN;
• Ron Klasko, founder and managing partner of Klasko Immigration Law Partners (KILP), widely recognized as one of the top U.S. immigration attorneys
• Daniel Lundy, partner at KILP
• Jessica DeNisi, senior associate at KILP
If you cannot join, register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
The following questions will be covered:
• What is the status of EB-5 regional center program reauthorization?
• When can new EB-5 investors start to file I-526 petitions?
• Will all EB-5 regional centers need to be redesignated?
• Could pending litigation change the USCIS position on redesignation?
• Will a letter from four senior members of Congress change USCIS’s position?
• What is required in the new Form I-956 for regional center redesignation?
• How do the EB-5 visa set asides impact new EB-5 investors?
• Can new EB-5 investors file now in a single-investor direct project?
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, is a top U.S. immigration law firm that has been consistently selected as one of the top business and immigration law firms in the country.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN previously created 150+ regional centers with a 100% USCIS approval rate.
