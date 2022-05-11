Fast-growing Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, ABCT, Announces Pitch Day 2022
Competitively selected cohort of Connecticut bioscience innovators to pitch in New York City on May 12BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, today announced the fifth cohort of emerging biosciences ventures will pitch at the upcoming entrepreneurial annual event, Pitch Day 2022. Eight ventures will participate in a two-day pitching and networking event, spanning from May 12 – 13, connecting with the brightest leaders across the tri-state area and beyond. The event will open with words from Program Director, Mary Howard, and be followed by a panel of distinguished alum from ABCT and other local accelerator programs, including the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA) and Entrepreneurship Lab NYC (ELabNYC). Participants will be introduced to the audience by ABCT program alum, Choukri Ben Mamoun. Interested members of the community can register for the hybrid event here.
May 12, 2022 - Pitch Day & Networking Reception
2:00PM - 6:30PM ET
Virtual Lobby Opens: 1:00PM ET
Doors Open: 1:30PM ET
Hybrid | FIAF French Institute Alliance Française: Florence Gould Hall
55 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022
May 13, 2022 - 1x1 Meetings & 2023 Cohort Informational Sessions
10:00AM - 6:00PM ET
Virtual
The 2022 ABCT cohort participants and ventures presenting this year include:
• David Pritchard and David Schmidt (Independent) - OHM Dynamics has developed platform resistance and movement health technology that advances exercise and digital health science and serves the broadest possible spectrum of users.
• Ed Buckley (Independent) – Ontogenetics Inc. offers a smart nurturing cradle that reduces stress and crying by replicating the womb environment to help newborns transition from the womb to the world.
• Hasan Baig and Sumaiya Javedh (University of Connecticut -UConn Health) – Eleptic Technologies provides a portable experimentation platform which allows scientists to design and develop biological systems right on their desks without going into a lab.
• Roel Verhaak (Gravitram Therapeutics) - Through our technology platform, we are developing a new class of anti-cancer therapeutics based on circular cancer-activating DNA.
• Joseph Vinetz (Yale University) – LeptoX Biopharma, Inc. is developing vaccines, therapeutics, and companion diagnostics for infectious diseases, with leptospirosis as an in-hand proof-of-principle. Their novel technology leverages genomics towards global infectious disease solutions.
• Olga Toro-Salazar and Tze Chiam (University of Connecticut) – Heart Naet: Smart Cardio-Oncology Health is a digital ecosystem to provide personalized care to pediatrics cardio-oncology population through workflow optimization, smart phone app and smart algorithm.
• Samuel Oduwole, Gregory Pereira, Pranav Warman, Sarah Kurkowski, Miguel Arasa, Alec Werthman and Miles Romney (Quinnipiac University)– EMpedics is a novel, point-of-care platform designed to optimize and standardize care of common musculoskeletal complaints and associated billing in the Emergency Department.
• Stacey Mileti (University of Connecticut -TIP) – Unisoft Medical Corp. is a healthcare company dedicated to improving patient safety, care, and comfort with recyclable, single-patient-use wound care and infection prevention products.
“We continue to be incredibly supportive of ABCT’s initiative to develop biotech companies in Connecticut,” said Onyeka Obiocha, Executive Director at CTNext. “Mary Howard and her team take a customized approach to advancing companies on their growth trajectories and supporting them at the early stages of development.”
ABCT Program Director Mary Howard remarked, “This event marks the fifth year of this crucial program in the positioning of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience innovation within the country. We are happy to see the continued support of the community as we work to help new founders establish themselves and their ideas for the decades to come.”
The 2021 ABCT cohort has already accomplished important venture milestones, including: hospital pilot Mindful Metrics, proof of concept Physisens, second hospital trial CtrlTrial, angel funding round Nanoionix. For more information on these ventures and their successes, read the Impact Report for ABCT 2021 found at ABCT.co.
About ABCT
ABCT is a competitive-entry, six-month program that helps emerging bioscience ventures grow by providing entrepreneurship education and business networking to access global funders and prospective team members. ABCT supports the development of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience invention and commercialization by harnessing the creativity and ambition present in the state’s academic institutions, spinouts from established institutions and serial entrepreneurs. Through its Pitch to Build Your Venture events, it connects talent to start-ups. Through ABCT CE events, it supports entrepreneurs with education and networks critical to start successful bioscience-based businesses.
ABCT is initiated by CTNext and supported by Kaneka, Pfizer, Marcum LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Wiggin and Dana, JP Morgan Chase, and Atostek. Based on government records, it was shown that over twenty percent of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program awards to Connecticut firms from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for 2021 were given to participants or alum of ABCT, highlighting the perceived strength of the value propositions offered by ventures that enroll and complete the program.
For more information, visit ABCT.co.
About Design Technologies
Design Technologies helps build emergent intellectual property (IP)–focused ventures and founded ELabNYC, the successful biosciences pre-accelerator program in New York City for research institution spinouts. ELabNYC ventures have raised over $800M, including Yiviva, a Yale spinout from Yung-Chi Cheng’s lab, Landos Therapeutics, Cresilon, Histowiz and Carespeak (OptimizeRx).
Andy Farrar
Design Technologies LLC
+1 401-749-2367
andy@designtechnologiesllc.com
