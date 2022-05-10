Sumner County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion and Forgery

NASHVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Joseph Dimitrius Claybon for tax evasion and forgery. Revenue special agents arrested Claybon, age 49, at his home. Bond was set at $5,000.

On May 4, 2022, the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Claybon on two felony counts of tax evasion, and one felony count of forgery between $2,500 and $10,000. The indictments allege Claybon evaded tax due the Tennessee Department of Revenue by fraudulently registering a boat with the Sumner County Clerk’s office.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Claybon could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. Claybon could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $5,000 for the count of forgery.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Whitley’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###