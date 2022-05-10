Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,652 in the last 365 days.

Sumner County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion and Forgery

NASHVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Joseph Dimitrius Claybon for tax evasion and forgery. Revenue special agents arrested Claybon, age 49, at his home. Bond was set at $5,000.

On May 4, 2022, the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Claybon on two felony counts of tax evasion, and one felony count of forgery between $2,500 and $10,000. The indictments allege Claybon evaded tax due the Tennessee Department of Revenue by fraudulently registering a boat with the Sumner County Clerk’s office.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Claybon could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. Claybon could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $5,000 for the count of forgery. 

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ray Whitley’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue.  During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Sumner County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion and Forgery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.