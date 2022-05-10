Submit Release
Sen. Eric Burlison’s Article V Convention Legislation Passes Missouri General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce that Senate Concurrent Resolution 25 was truly agreed to and finally passed by the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 10. This resolution calls for an Article V convention of the states to impose term limits on members of Congress. The Missouri General Assembly has previously adopted similar resolutions relating to Article V conventions.

“Adopting this resolution is a monumental step toward our state reclaiming some of the power that has been taken by the federal government. My goal with an Article V convention is to place term limits on members of Congress and require a balanced budget at the federal level. However, commissioners from each state will ultimately decide which amendments are proposed and could suggest other amendments,” Sen. Burlison said. “The federal government has grown too large and powerful, and because I do not think Congress will limit its own power, an Article V convention is the only way for states to achieve their goal of congressional term limits, and I am hopeful enough states adopt a resolution to assemble an Article V convention.”

Two-thirds of the states must adopt similar resolutions to call an Article V convention. Then, three-fourths of the states must ratify any amendments submitted to the convention to be added to the Constitution.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/Burlison.

