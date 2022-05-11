Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,984 in the last 365 days.

RST announces its Demron Multi-Threat Protection Garment

Tactile Anti Nuclear Training at the Port of Miami

Tactile Anti Nuclear Army Training Event in Homestead

RST DEMRON ANTI NUCLEAR RADIATION SHIELD AND SUIT

Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) announces its Demron Multi-Threat, Multi Hazard, Protection Garment

The RST Demron Multi Hazard Multi Threat Protective Garment provides a unique solution to first responders and warfighters.”
— Ronald DeMeo MD MBA
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demron by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is the only true anti-nuclear garment that protects against radiation, chemical, biological agents, and heat stress. Other suits claim to be antinuclear however they only block alpha particles which any fabric can do. No other personal protective equipment (PPE) garment on the market truly reduce exposure to gamma X and high energy beta ionizing radiation. Additionally the garment is self cooling and can be externally cooled without removing it.

For more than 20 years, RST has pioneered high-performance, multi-hazard fabrics employing Demron for military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel. Demron combines the metallic properties of gamma radiation reduction, trauma reduction and thermal conductivity with advanced nano polymer technology, and is uniquely capable of providing true anti-nuclear protection and heat stress reduction without compromising chemical or biological hazard protection.

Headquartered in Miami, RST is an ISO 9001 manufacturer that has received numerous awards and scientific publications.

Our Demron test results can be found here: https://radshield.com/test-results/
"In an ever-changing world such as Ukraine and Chernobyl, nuclear radiation and chemical protection has never been more relevant"

Demron’s product line currently includes full body suits, blankets, and tents. For more information please visit https://radshield.com, info@radshield.com or call (866) 7DEMRON.

Ronald Demeo
Radiation Shield Technologies
+1 866-733-6766
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

RST announces its Demron Multi-Threat Protection Garment

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.