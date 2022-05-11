RST announces its Demron Multi-Threat Protection Garment
Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) announces its Demron Multi-Threat, Multi Hazard, Protection Garment
The RST Demron Multi Hazard Multi Threat Protective Garment provides a unique solution to first responders and warfighters.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demron by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is the only true anti-nuclear garment that protects against radiation, chemical, biological agents, and heat stress. Other suits claim to be antinuclear however they only block alpha particles which any fabric can do. No other personal protective equipment (PPE) garment on the market truly reduce exposure to gamma X and high energy beta ionizing radiation. Additionally the garment is self cooling and can be externally cooled without removing it.
For more than 20 years, RST has pioneered high-performance, multi-hazard fabrics employing Demron for military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel. Demron combines the metallic properties of gamma radiation reduction, trauma reduction and thermal conductivity with advanced nano polymer technology, and is uniquely capable of providing true anti-nuclear protection and heat stress reduction without compromising chemical or biological hazard protection.
Headquartered in Miami, RST is an ISO 9001 manufacturer that has received numerous awards and scientific publications.
Our Demron test results can be found here: https://radshield.com/test-results/
"In an ever-changing world such as Ukraine and Chernobyl, nuclear radiation and chemical protection has never been more relevant"
Demron’s product line currently includes full body suits, blankets, and tents. For more information please visit https://radshield.com, info@radshield.com or call (866) 7DEMRON.
