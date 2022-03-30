RADIATION SHIELD TECHNOLOGIES’ DEMRON FEATURED IN RADIATION PROTECTION STUDY, PROJECTS 95% SURVIVAL RATE
RST'S DEMRON ANTI NUCLEAR RADIATION SUITMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami (March 2022) In a recent study in the Czech Republic, Demron successfully shielded laboratory mice from lethal amounts of Co60 radiation. 95% of Demron-protected mice made a full recovery, while 100% of the unshielded mice did not survive 30 days. Demron, manufactured solely by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST), is the world’s first and only fabric providing total multi-hazard protection against chemical, biological, bomb and ballistic, radiation and nuclear threats (CBRN), and heat stress relief. The patented fabric’s nanotechnology far surpasses current nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) gear that provides only limited protection.
Demron has been proven by the US Department of Energy to significantly reduce high-energy alpha and beta and low-energy gamma radiation, but its performance in high-energy gamma radiation had not been proven until now. Two identical groups of mice, one protected by Demron and the other unprotected, were exposed to gamma radiation levels on par with those seen in nuclear explosions and nuclear power plant meltdowns. While both groups experienced an initial decrease in white blood cells, 90% of the protected mice displayed no health or behavioral problems, and within four days, 95% of the protected mice began a full recovery and survived. Of the unprotected mice, 95% did not survive the initial exposure.
The remaining 5% no longer had the ability to replenish their white blood cell count and died within four weeks of exposure. The difference in results between the two groups is credited to Demron, which effectively protected the shielded mice’s stem cells, found in the bone marrow, that are responsible for white blood cell regeneration. The protected mice retained their long-term ability to reproduce white blood cells, while the unprotected mice did not.
“This study is important as it shows what the true protection a Demron suit can provide. Although it’s likely that in a lab setting, the Demron suit would only reduce very high levels of radiation by less than 5%, in the real world scenario of a nuclear bomb or nuclear power plant melt down, 95% of those exposed would protected and survive” said Ronald DeMeo MD, CEO of Radiation Shield Technologies.
About Demron and Radiation Shield Technologies (RST)
For more than 20 years, RST has pioneered high-performance, multi-hazard fabrics employing Demron for military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel. Demron combines the metallic properties of gamma radiation reduction, trauma reduction and thermal conductivity with advanced nano polymer technology, and is uniquely capable of providing true anti-nuclear protection and heat stress reduction without compromising chemical or biological hazard protection.
Demron’s product line currently includes full body suits, blankets, tents, and other products that have been used worldwide by every branch of the U.S. military, U.S. CST teams, the FDNY, IAEC, DSTA, NASA, and many international first responder and military teams in China, Iraq, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Singapore. For more information please visit http://www.radshield.com, or call (866) 7DEMRON.
