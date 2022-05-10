Soli Solutions Participates in Princeton Founders Showcase
CEO Bill Leslie Speaks on Panel of Entrepreneurs
I was pleased to share how Soli Solutions is helping executives at Fortune 500 companies understand how sustainability can be used to take climate action, and bring consumers into the conversation.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, participated in the recent Princeton Founders Showcase held in New York City.
— Bill Leslie, CEO
The Showcase is part of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council’s initiative to provide speaking opportunities for members of the Princeton entrepreneurial group.
“As a Princeton grad, I was pleased to be able to share how Soli Solutions is helping executives at Fortune 500 companies better understand how sustainability can be used to not only take climate action, but more importantly, bring consumers into the conversation,” stated CEO Bill Leslie.
“Consumers have been frustrated with the slow pace of real climate action on the part of corporations, and have been demanding that companies do their part. Soli Solutions enables this through our patented solution that helps consumers fight climate change with everyday purchases,” continued Leslie. A recording of the panel session, ‘Net Zero Initiatives and Their Social Benefit,’ is available for viewing here: https://entrepreneurs.princeton.edu/2022-nyc-tiger-entrepreneurs-conference-climate-tech-net-zero-initiatives-and-their-social-benefit
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
