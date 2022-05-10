Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

Soli Solutions Participates in Princeton Founders Showcase

CEO Bill Leslie Speaks on Panel of Entrepreneurs

I was pleased to share how Soli Solutions is helping executives at Fortune 500 companies understand how sustainability can be used to take climate action, and bring consumers into the conversation.”
— Bill Leslie, CEO
CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, participated in the recent Princeton Founders Showcase held in New York City.

The Showcase is part of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council’s initiative to provide speaking opportunities for members of the Princeton entrepreneurial group.

“As a Princeton grad, I was pleased to be able to share how Soli Solutions is helping executives at Fortune 500 companies better understand how sustainability can be used to not only take climate action, but more importantly, bring consumers into the conversation,” stated CEO Bill Leslie.

“Consumers have been frustrated with the slow pace of real climate action on the part of corporations, and have been demanding that companies do their part. Soli Solutions enables this through our patented solution that helps consumers fight climate change with everyday purchases,” continued Leslie. A recording of the panel session, ‘Net Zero Initiatives and Their Social Benefit,’ is available for viewing here: https://entrepreneurs.princeton.edu/2022-nyc-tiger-entrepreneurs-conference-climate-tech-net-zero-initiatives-and-their-social-benefit

About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.

Visit Soli at www.solipoints.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Visit Princeton Entrepreneurship Council at https://entrepreneurs.princeton.edu/about-council

For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Lilliane LeBel
Chief Marketing Officer
603-731-4016
llebel@solipoints.com

Lilliane LeBel
Soli
+1 603-731-4016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Soli Solutions Participates in Princeton Founders Showcase

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.