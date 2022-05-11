Commport Announces New Headquarters Move to Accommodate Accelerated Company Growth
The new facility reinforces innovative company culture and commitment to providing comprehensive supply chain management solutions.
It is with great pleasure I announce that once again after only 12 years at our former address, Commport has moved into a much larger, more modern facility to accommodate our continued growth”AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1985, Commport Communications has been a leader in providing a wide range of innovative and comprehensive supply chain management solutions for Electronic Commerce including EDI and Value-Added Networking, as well as Global Data Synchronization. Over recent years Commport’s progress saw them outgrow their headquarters at 5 Scanlon Court in Aurora. Commport's new facility, acquired in 2020 and located at 155 Engelhard Drive, still in Aurora, Ontario, has undergone extensive renovations.
David Ralph, President, and CEO of Commport Communications International, inc. proclaimed that "It is with great pleasure I announce that once again after only 12 years at our former address, Commport has moved into a much larger, more modern facility to accommodate our continued growth."
The new 22,000 square feet building showcases the innovative culture of Commport and strives to make it an amazing and welcoming office space for people to return to post Covid. The new facility boasts collaboration stations, technology-enabled conference rooms as well as a large eat-in kitchen and games room amongst its employee focused features.
"It has been designed and developed to meet our needs today and to accommodate the rapid growth that we foresee in the near future," added Mr. Ralph.
About Commport
Commport Communications International, inc. is a privately owned company, with over 35 years of e-Commerce experience, servicing a variety of industries including healthcare, food service, retail, CPG, hardlines, and others. Commport is the only provider in the world positioned to deliver full-service Value-Added Network (VAN), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), translation, and Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) services to both the demand side and the supply side of trading partnerships.
For more information on our products and services contact – sales@commport.com
Commport Communications International Inc
155 Engelhard Drive
Aurora, Ontario L4G 3V1
Website: https://www.commport.com/
Dave Ralph
Commport Communications
+1 905-727-6782
sales@commport.com
Other