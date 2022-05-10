Natural Resource Commission to meet May 12 via teleconference

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on May 12. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the May 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Timber Sale Contract with Bruggeman Lumber, Inc. – Fayette County (Volga State Recreation Area) *Timber Sale Contract with John Flanagan – Fayette County (Volga State Recreation Area) *Publicly Owned Lakes Program Watershed Eligibility – Fiscal Year 23

Annual Election of Natural Resource Commission Officers

Approve Minutes of April 14 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract Amendment-3 with Liberty Press, LLC

Chapter 52, “Wildlife Refuges”, Chapter 91, “Waterfowl and Coot Hunting Seasons”, and Chapter 92, “Migratory Game Birds” – Final Rule

Chapter 94, “Nonresident Deer Hunting,” and Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule

Contract with Black Hawk County Conservation Board (Casey Lake)

Contract with Shive-Hattery (Green Valley Lake)

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Nine Eagles State Park, Pavement Preservation – Decatur County Hawkeye Wildlife Unit, North Road and Babcock Access Road Maintenance-Johnson County Green Valley State Park, Campground Pavement Maintenance – Union County Rathbun Fish Hatchery, Inlet Supply Tee Replacement – Appanoose County

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case(s) June 2022 Meeting and Field Tour

Next meeting, June 8, in Black Hawk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc