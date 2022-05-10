F&G hosting "Fish Idaho Fest - McCall" on June 10

If you are interested in learning about and getting more involved with fisheries and aquatic resources management in the McCall area, and having some fun while you are at it, mark your calendars for June 10, 2022 and join Idaho Fish and Game and our various partners for “Fish Idaho Fest - McCall.”

Idaho Fish and Game is hosting the event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Broken Horn Brewery, 201 Mission St. in McCall. The event includes live music; fly casting and fly tying demonstrations; food trucks; booths from nonprofits and government agencies involved with fisheries and aquatic resources management; a fishing gear raffle; and more.

The purpose of “Fish Idaho Fest - McCall’” is to bring the various entities involved with fisheries and water resource management together in one place and provide a fun and informal event for the public to interact with these groups, ask questions, and become more involved in the management of their resources.

“This is a party for those who want to learn more about the management of their fisheries and aquatic resources,” said event organizer Jordan Messner, regional fisheries manager in Idaho Fish and Game’s McCall office. “We are hoping that the public comes for the festivities and leaves with a better understanding of the work all of these groups do to make fisheries and aquatic resources better in the McCall area, and with the tools to be more involved in the management of those resources.”

Sponsors for the event include Fish and Game, Broken Horn Brewing Company, Drift West, and the Reed Gillespie Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Exhibitors include Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Nez Perce Tribe, Payette National Forest, Boise National Forest, Lake Cascade State Park, Ponderosa State Park, Trout Unlimited, Friends of Lake Cascade, Big Payette Water Quality Council, and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.