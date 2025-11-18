Collaborative juniper removal efforts in the Magic Valley Region improve wildlife habitat in southern Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game habitat staff in the Magic Valley Region, working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Pheasants Forever, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Idaho’s Office of Species Conservation, began a large-scale juniper removal project in fall 2022 in the southeastern portion of game management unit 54.

Juniper removal is a key component of restoring healthy sagebrush-steppe habitat. As junipers expand into these landscapes, they crowd out native vegetation, increase wildfire risk, and reduce habitat quality for many wildlife species. Removing encroaching junipers helps reduce fuels, improve plant diversity, and restore natural conditions that historically were maintained through periodic wildfire.

Idaho Fish and Game is committed to improving habitat for fish and wildlife across Idaho, and much of that work is accomplished through broad, landscape-level restoration projects. These efforts are complex, long-term, and resource-intensive, making strong partnerships with federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private landowners essential. These partners provide critical funding, expertise, and on-the-ground support that help bring major restoration projects to life.