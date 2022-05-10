PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-83 South Bridge Project

Environmental Assessment, online project materials available for review with in-person hearings scheduled for May 25 and May 26.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a Public Hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the I-83 South Bridge Project in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

The I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

The I-83 South Bridge is aging and no longer meets current design standards. Due to anticipated increases in traffic volumes, the bridge and its connections on the West Shore need to be upgraded. By investing in improvements today, we can ensure that the I-83 South Bridge can support the future needs of the Harrisburg region.

The in-person Public Hearings will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 25 at the Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and May 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn – Harrisburg East, 3943 Tecport Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. each day. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, will be available online at I-83 South Bridge Project from May 10 to June 9, 2022.

PennDOT and FHWA encourage the public to review and comment on the EA during this 30-day period. The EA will be available at physical locations listed at the end of this news release and online until 11:59 p.m. June 9 at I-83 South Bridge . All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission, whether they are provided verbally in person, in writing, via email, through U.S. mail or by way of an online comment form.

The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.

The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:

Testimony will be received at the in-person hearings before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at I-83 South Bridge or by calling 717-743-1005. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time.

• Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.

• Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

• The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge.

• Comment forms will be provided at the in-person Public Hearing and at locations where the EA is available for review.

The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:

• PennDOT District 8 Office (2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103)

• FHWA Pa. Division (228 Walnut Street, Room 508, Harrisburg, PA 17101)

• McCormick Riverfront Library (101 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101)

• Cleve J Fredricksen Library (100 N 19th Street, Camp Hill, PA 12011)

• Camp Hill Borough (2145 Walnut Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011)

• New Cumberland Borough (1120 Market Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070)

• Lemoyne Borough (510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043)

• City of Harrisburg (10 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101)

• Kline Library (530 S. 29th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104)

• Bethesda Mission Community Center (1438 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103)

The public hearing location is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Anyone requiring additional information or special assistance to participate in the hearing should call the project hotline at 717-743-1005 or email i83SouthBridge@pa.gov by May 20, 2022 to coordinate arrangements.

Those who would like to request translation services can reach out via the project email at i83SouthBridge@pa.gov or hotline number, 717-743-1005. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i83SouthBridge@pa.govo llame a la línea directa del proyecto 717-743-1005.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 or Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 or dmthompson@pa.gov

