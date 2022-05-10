Route 62 Closed in Venango County

​Route 62 is closed to through traffic in Venango County from the intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township to the intersection with President Road in President Township due to utility lines on the road.

The roadway will open once the lines and pole are removed by the utility company.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

