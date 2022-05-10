Burgum announces 2022-2023 Governor’s Band and Chorus programs from Bismarck and Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble and Jamestown High School Choir have been selected as the 2022-2023 Governor’s Official State Band and Choral Programs.

“Congratulations to these two outstanding groups of young people who do an exceptional job representing their schools, their communities and our state,” Burgum said. “Music and the arts make schools and communities more vibrant and culturally rich places, and the Century High School Wind Ensemble and Jamestown High School Choir are shining examples of the incredibly talented musicians in our North Dakota schools.”

The Century High School Wind Ensemble is currently under the direction of Chris Dasovick. The ensemble consists of 47 students who perform at a large number of community, regional and state events and competitions, as well as for audiences in other states as part of the school’s marching band. The ensemble performs numerous concerts each year, has consistently received the highest ratings at festivals across the country and has been recognized for excellence by some of the nation’s top conductors. Members are routinely selected to one of the North Dakota All State Music Ensembles.

The Jamestown High School Choir, under the direction of Cheryl McIntyre, is comprised of 85 of the top vocalists at Jamestown High School. Students perform a variety of men’s, women’s and mixed selections and have the opportunity to participate in the student-choreographed Show Choir. Members compete at North Dakota State Music, with a number receiving Star ratings. Throughout the year, the choir performs in numerous concerts and students share their talents at businesses, long-term care facilities and elementary schools in the community.

“We again thank the students from Larimore High School Senior Choir and the Bismarck Legacy High School Wind Ensemble for representing musicians across the state for the past year,“ Burgum said. “Your participation in the State of the State address highlighted the talent and success of your music programs.”

The Governor’s Band and Chorus were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. They may be invited to perform at official state functions throughout the year.