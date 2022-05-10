Former Pike County CVB Executive Director Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Make Restitution of $6,805.54

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – The former head of the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pike County Common Pleas Court to two criminal counts in the theft of more than $6,800, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Sharon Manson admitted to misdemeanor charges of attempted theft in office and illegal compensation and agreed to make restitution totaling $6,805.54. She was also fined $250 on each count and ordered to complete 30 hours of community service.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit determined that Manson had improperly issued payroll checks to herself and secured a short-term loan using the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s account.

The fraud was just one of the issues identified by state auditors as part of their review of the bureau’s financial activities for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 – the findings list included questionable reimbursements, electronic transfers, and withdrawals, as well as improper purchases, cash advances, interest, and late fees on the bureau’s credit card.

