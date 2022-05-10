My Speaking Score - Major Upgrade Will Help More People Earn High TOEFL Speaking Scores

My Speaking Score - forever free TOEFL Speaking tests

My Speaking Score, the world's number 1 TOEFL Speaking preparation platform marks a major milestone with latest platform upgrade.

We’ve upgraded our infrastructure to enhance performance...and our new backend enables us to quickly make updates and add new features to make TOEFL Speaking prep even better.” — John Healy

CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Speaking Score uses ETS’s SpeechRater™ scoring engine help students and teachers succeed on the Speaking section of the TOEFL® iBT test.

On May 1st 2022, My Speaking Score launched the latest version of their popular TOEFL® Speaking preparation platform. Code-named “Seoul”, this release is the second major update from the team behind online TOEFL courses like Clear TOEFL Strategies and Turbo TOEFL.

My Speaking Score is exclusively focused on TOEFL Speaking - no other sections of the test.

New for teachers:

- Pro Teacher: a new and affordable membership tier to help online TOEFL Speaking teaches administer and grow their TOEFL teaching businesses

- Tutor: a pay-as-you-go tier for TOEFL Speaking teachers just starting out

New for all:

- New TOEFL Speaking tests: our team of test designers and voice actors created new practice materials and new tests will be launched monthly straight into customer dashboards

- New dashboards: whether you pay for reports as you need them, or a Pro Teacher who pays less per report, a new UI design enables teachers and students get TOEFL Speaking scores in under 60 seconds

- New score results pages: data reports and response metrics are even cleaner and more readable with easier navigation

According to John Healy, founder of My Speaking Score, “we gave the platform more than just a fresh coat of paint. We’ve upgraded our infrastructure to enhance performance, revamped the UI to make the site easier to use, and our new backend enables us to quickly make updates and add new features to make TOEFL Speaking prep even better.”

One of those powerful new features that appears in every users’ dashboard is dual test modes. In addition to “Test Mode”, which simulates a real TOEFL Speaking test, “Practice Mode” enables test-takers to slow down audio, re-record responses, and reveal transcripts.

Healy claims My Speaking Score has an aggressive release pipeline and a “tireless team of teachers and techies” who are actively working on an institutional product code-named “Scale” that will help universities and training companies process thousands of TOEFL Speaking responses and white-label the results.

The Seoul release marks the next chapter in My Speaking Score’s history. Healy continues: “[our] new TOEFL Speaking prep platform is fundamentally more powerful and frankly more usable than anything I've ever seen in the TOEFL Speaking space, while still keeping to the core values we’re known for— validity, reliability, affordability.

My Speaking Score was founded by John Healy in 2021 to help TOEFL Speaking teachers and students get easy access to training and automated response scoring. Healy is a former university professor and author of Perfect TOEFL® Speaking: A data-driven approach to producing perfect TOEFL Speaking responses. Anyone can sign up for his free email course called Perfect TOEFL® Speaking in 10 Days.

