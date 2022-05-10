NFTs Offered to Serve Data Con LA + IM Data, the Largest Data Conference in LA
Creator of the world’s first NFT marketplace for science and technology IPs now takes NFT services further to cover events and learning.PASADENA, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RMDS Lab, the creator of the world’s first NFT marketplace for science and technology IPs, announced they will take NFT services further to cover events and learning, especially by offering NFTs to serve Data Con LA + IM Data, the largest data conference in Southern California. Specifically, they will be offering NFTs as certificates for speakers and attendees at Data Con LA + IM Data 2022 as well as to contestants who took part in the data science competition, titled Creating an NFT Value Dashboard to Summarize the Past and Predict the Future. As one of the first organizations to offer NFTs to serve events and learning, RMDS Lab is pleased to extend NFTs to scholars and business leaders in the data and data-driven science fields.
Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs as they’re better known today, are virtual assets secured by blockchain technology. Recently, NFTs have been explored to serve event ticketing, event-related IP sales, as well as education certifications, but only for a very small number of use cases. According to a Business Insider report, NFTs ballooned to a $41 billion market in 2021 and are catching up to the total size of the global fine art market. Per Dune Analytics’s collected data from public blockchains, on Jan 2, 2022, OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace with its focus on serving art NFTs, recorded trades of $243 million on the Ethereum blockchain (far higher than the trade volume of $170 million on Jan 1, 2022) and $124 million on Dec 31, 2021. Demand for NFTs to serve non-art needs like that for events and learning is strong and is also needed for NFTs sustainable growth.
As the creator of the world’s first science & technology NFT marketplace, RMDS focuses on connecting scientists with investors and linking science & technology IPs with related collectors, investors, and science lovers. RMDS is well-positioned to serve science and technology events and training with NFTs, as a part of which RMDS Lab will serve the Data Con LA + IM Data conference 2022, with their NFT technologies from their rmdsNFT.com marketplace. Per this plan, RMDS is going to issue competition participation certificates as NFTs in early June and issue conference participation certificates as NFTs in August, so to contribute to scale up the NFT service for certifying events and training. “I'm excited to see RMDS Lab incorporating NFTs into its IM Data 2022 conference by issuing certificates to speakers and attendees as NFTs. NFTs provide a way to create permanent, secure certificates, a method that has many potential uses, including in training and credentialing. By rolling out NFT certificates at IM Data, RMDS demonstrates its technology leadership once again. I'm very much looking forward to IM Data 2022!” said Dr. David Guralnick, President and CEO of Kaleidoscope Learning.
Data Con LA and IM Data are two of the most impactful data conferences in Southern California. Now, the two will combine as one to better serve data communities in California and beyond. Day two of the conference will include a special track dedicated to NFTs and blockchains. Other topics of discussion include but are not limited to, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data visualization, and data engineering.
Current Confirmed Keynote Speakers Include:
• Peter Loo, Acting Chief Information Officer, Los Angeles County
• Soheli Katal, Chief Information Officer, Los Angeles Unified School District
• Dr. Alex Liu, CEO of RMDS, Former IBM Chief Data Scientist
• Eva Pereira, Chief Data Officer, City of Los Angeles
• Professor Sha Yang, Vice Dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs at USC and Ernest Hahn Professor of Marketing
As one of the first big conferences with NFT certification services included, the Data Con LA + IM Data 2022 is expected to be a very special gathering all the data professionals can not miss.
ABOUT RMDS LAB
RMDS was founded in 2009 by IBM’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Alex Liu, promoting scientific innovation via data and AI. Since 2019, RMDS has offered conferences, training, a data project online portal, global data science competitions, and other services to develop scientific IP exchange for more impactful data research. Specifically, RMDS’s many offerings, including an open ecosystem platform, RM4Es-based workflow management, and an RMDS exchange service, demonstrate the company’s accumulation of great resources, communities, and experience for developing and managing science IP marketplace, including that of NFTs. As the world’s first science & technology IP NFT marketplace, RMDS’s will solely focus on connecting scientists with investors and linking science & technology IPs with related collectors, investors, and science lovers.
ABOUT DATA CON LA
Data Con LA or DCLA is the largest data conference in southern California. Spearheaded by Subash D’Souza and organized and supported by a community of volunteers, sponsors, and speakers. DCLA features the most vibrant gathering of data and technology enthusiasts in the Los Angeles area. The annual event began as Big Data Camp LA in 2013, with just over 250 attendees. From 2014 to 2018, the event continued to grow and was held under the name Big Data Day LA. In 2019, it got re-branded to what is known today as Data Con LA and in that year it had more than 2,000 in-person attendees. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it switched to its first virtual conference for 2020 and followed by another virtual event in 2021.
For more information, visit us at www.dataconla.com, https://rmdsnft.com/ and https://grmds.org/imdata22
Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/data-con-la-im-data-2022-tickets-303065546207
Vincent Chen
RMDS Lab
+1 626-432-7266
email us here