Data Con LA and IM Data Join Forces to Revolutionize Data Communities and Data Exchange
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RMDS Lab and Data Con LA are proud to announce Southern California’s two largest data conferences, Data Con LA and IM Data, joined forces to hold their conferences together. The event will take place August 13-14, 2022, on campus at USC. The conference will be hybrid, and it is expected to incorporate new Web3 technologies to serve virtual attendees, as the on-site attendee cap will be set to be below 1,000. Topics during the event will be extended to include, but are not limited to: Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data visualization, and data engineering. Day two will include a special track dedicated to NFTs, innovation, and blockchains.
This new arrangement will not only bring the two well-known and impactful conferences as one to benefit data science communities in Southern California and beyond, but also to bring up new innovation to revolutionize data exchange and scientific knowledge exchange in general with a new type of conferencing.
Previous Data Con LA events had notable keynote speakers, including Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles County, Ron Galperin, Controller at City of LA, Larry Dominique, Senior VP and Head of Alfa Romeo and Fiat North America, and many others. The event also had 5 tracks focusing on AI/ ML/ Data Science, Data Engineering, Data Infrastructure & Security, Emerging Tech, Data 4 Good, and BI/ Reporting/Business Use Cases. Along with topics in those tracks, each year, the event held various engaging formats that attendees are able to experience, including meetups, startup showcase, tutorials, and hackathons. Coming back to an in-person format after a couple of years of virtual events coupled with a partnership with RMDS Lab, this year’s event will be as exciting as ever.
ABOUT RMDS LAB
RMDS was founded in 2009 by IBM’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Alex Liu, promoting scientific innovation via data and AI. Since 2019, RMDS has offered conferences, training, a data project online portal, global data science competitions, and other services to develop scientific IP exchange for more impactful data research. Specifically, RMDS’s many offerings, including an open ecosystem platform, RM4Es-based workflow management, and an RMDS exchange service, demonstrate the company’s accumulation of great resources, communities, and experience for developing and managing science IP marketplace, including that of NFTs. As the world’s first science & technology IP NFT marketplace, RMDS’s will solely focus on connecting scientists with investors and linking science & technology IPs with related collectors, investors, and science lovers.
ABOUT DATA CON LA
Data Con LA or DCLA is the largest data conference in southern California. Spearheaded by Subash D’Souza and organized and supported by a community of volunteers, sponsors, and speakers. DCLA features the most vibrant gathering of data and technology enthusiasts in the Los Angeles area. The annual event began as Big Data Camp LA in 2013, with just over 250 attendees. From 2014 to 2018, the event continued to grow and was held under the name Big Data Day LA. In 2019, it got re-branded to what is known today as Data Con LA and in that year it had more than 2,000 in-person attendees. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it switched to its first virtual conference for 2020 and followed by another virtual event in 2021.
For more information, visit us at www.dataconla.com, https://rmdsnft.com/ and https://grmds.org/imdata22
Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/data-con-la-im-data-2022-tickets-303065546207
Erika Meyers
RMDS Lab
