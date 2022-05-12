Elio Quest's Talent is on 'Fire'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Californian emerging star, Elio Quest, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming single, ‘Fire.’ This is the second single off of Quest’s upcoming album, ‘Harlem, CA’, set to release in August of this year. ‘Fire’ is artfully crafted to create a dreamy indie pop sound for the summer and is set for release on May 13th!

Timothy Perez (Elio Quest) was born and raised in southern California. Growing up in church, he quickly found himself infatuated with the harmonies of the church choir and soon sat in to study rehearsals. Fast forward to 16, Tim was on his very first tour. He quickly started to perform with various bands across the country - performing at iconic venues such as The Roxy, The Whiskey, The Viper Room and The Key Club. In 2005, Timmy was hired to play drums for Pop / Rock band, Dirtie Blonde, and signed a major record deal with Jive / Zomba records. They toured for over 3 years, sharing the stage with major artists such as Rihanna, Nick Lachey and INXS. It was during this time that Timothy started singing backup as well. After a while, Timmy envisioned and created the ferocious band, KM, thus making the transition from drummer to lead singer. KM would take the country by storm, dominating live shows from The House of Blues in LA to Piano’s in NYC. KM headlined their own independent national tours as well their very own showcase at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX. Timothy relocated to New York City to continue songwriting and in 2019, Timmy found himself writing music that would lean heavily towards a solo approach. And needless to say, Elio Quest was born and the album “Harlem, CA” was created. With inspiration now stemming from both coasts, Elio Quest reached out to his very good friend and guitarist, Dave “Lethal” Sherman. Together, over the last couple of years, they have produced something very special. Elio Quest is ultimately refreshing. This debut record is a watershed of impactful melodies and genuine vibes.

Elio Quest’s music is available anywhere you find music, and ‘Fire’ will be out in the world on May 13th. Be sure to follow him on socials, and keep up with upcoming work on his website!