Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to receive United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson

SWEDEN, May 10 - On Wednesday 11 May, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Sweden for talks. They will discuss matters such as the serious security situation in Europe, bilateral relations and cooperation between Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Press programme for the visit:

 

Kl. 11.30–12.00 Admittance and security check

Address: Harpsund

Approx. 12.20 Photo opportunity upon the arrival of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

 

Kl. 13.00–13.30 Admittance and security check

Address: Harpsund

Approx. 13.40 Joint press briefing (in English, outdoors)

 

The press briefing will be livestreamed on regeringen.se and on the Government’s YouTube channel.

 

A maximum of 2 people per editorial office. Participation is subject to available space. Press credentials are required.

 

Advance registration required by 17.00 on Tuesday 10 May to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Give your name, the name of your editorial office, email address, mobile number and attach a photo of your press credentials.

