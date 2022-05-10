Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Secures $6 Million in Funding for Demolition of Jamestown Mall

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, along with Rep. Jay Mosley, Rep. Neil Smith and Rep. Alan Gray, secured $6 million in funding in the FY 2023 state operating budget for the demolition of the closed Jamestown Mall in North County. On May 6, the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate passed the appropriations bills that make up the state’s budget and sent them to the governor’s desk. Last month, the St. Louis County Council voted unanimously to appropriate an additional $6 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act federal aid for the demolition of the mall.

“The Jamestown Mall has been closed since 2014, and it has been an unsafe, deteriorating eyesore since then,” Sen. Mosley said. “This funding is crucial to safely demolish the building and redevelop that area into a place that everyone in our community can enjoy. I am looking forward to this revitalization of North County, and I want to thank Rep. Jay Mosley, Rep. Neil Smith, Rep. Alan Gray and the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman for working with me to secure this funding and help our community.”

The 2022 legislative session comes to a close at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

