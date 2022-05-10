Burgum proclaims May 11-17 Police Week in North Dakota, directs flags at half-staff Thursday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring May 11-17 as Police Week in North Dakota and Thursday, May 12, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The governor has directed government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Thursday, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the heroes who wore the uniform with pride and died fighting to protect our families, homes and communities,” Burgum said. “We are forever grateful for these fallen officers, including the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty, and we grieve for their families today and every day. During Police Week, we also honor and share our deepest gratitude for the men and women in uniform who inspire us with their bravery, perseverance and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way every day for the safety of our citizens.”

North Dakota’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Hall at the Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. Scheduled speakers include Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness.