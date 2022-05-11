Georgetown Nominated For USA Today’s 2022 “Best Coastal Small Town” Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Georgetown is one of 20 nominees for the prestigious USA Today/10Best “Best Coastal Small Town” contest.
After winning the nationwide vote in 2018, Georgetown enjoyed a pair of top 10 finishes followed by a second place showing in 2021.
As voting begins this year, USA Today/10Best said, “Our 20 nominees for Best Coastal Small Town – each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people as of the last census – offer uncrowded, unpretentious and affordable seaside fun in small packages that prove bigger isn’t always better. Vote for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, June 6, at noon ET. The 10 winning small towns will be announced on Friday, June 17.”
To vote for Georgetown, go to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/georgetown-south-carolina/.
The online contest asks readers to vote on 20 nominees that were chosen by a panel that includes editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, and expert contributors. All voting is digital.
“It is so exciting that Georgetown has been nominated for the Best Coastal Small Town award for the fifth year in a row,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce and South Carolina’s Hammock Coast. “Georgetown is the quintessential American small town. Our community is tight-knit, rich with history, and offers vacationers easy access to an abundance of outdoor activities, including the nearby Atlantic Ocean.”
A working waterfront community, Georgetown is matched against coastal towns that reside along nearly every major body of water in America, ranging from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Ocean.
“When USA Today first named Georgetown as America’s Best Coastal Small Town in 2018, it was something local residents have always known,” said Beth Stedman, president and CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “Our roots run deep in American history, and our location here on South Carolina’s beautiful coast is something we celebrate every day. We are so pleased to once again to be included in this annual best-of list.”
South Carolina’s third oldest city, Georgetown is home to more 200-year-old buildings than Charleston, and historic Front Street, located along the water and home to series of charming shops, museums and restaurants, is the town’s heartbeat.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
Georgetown offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe.
For more information on the Hammock Coast, go www.HammockCoastSC.com. For more information about Georgetown, go to www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com.
