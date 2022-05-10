HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. Launches New Mortgage Trading Platform
The company has revealed key features of its ClearLending trading platform available Summer 2022
We are excited to announce our newest flagship mortgage trading platform ClearLending.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender, has unveiled its new mortgage trading platform called ClearLeanding, releasing Summer 2022 in Canada. This is the very first time in the industry where a lending firm has broken into the fintech space and developed mortgage trading for its clients, as opposed to traditional lenders who solely offer investment services.
— Chief Investment Officer for HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.
“We are excited to announce our newest flagship mortgage trading platform ClearLending,” said Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer for HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. “This is a game changer in the industry and provides our clients with additional options to diversify through mature capital markets.”
Mortgage investing and alternative mortgage lending have traditionally been limited to the general public and kept almost secretive for most people outside the industry. HRU is opening the door to full transparency, and having all the knowledge and information clear for view, so that clients can learn and invest freely through the mortgage trading platform.
ClearLending will be available for pilot testing in Ontario, with other markets to come soon after.
Learn more about HRU’s new mortgage trading platform at www.hrumic.com.
About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.
Michael Xia
HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
+1 647-360-8996 ext. 101
michael.xia@hrufinancials.com