Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories for Everyone!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is designed for everyone who loves to read the Book of Mormon. Children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who want to improve their reading skills will also find it helpful. Learning to read is easy. Bedtime stories are fun time!
“Excited to be giving your books away to family for gifts this year. Great idea to have stories on Kindle and audiobook too!” – Marina
Illustrations by Ester Harumi Kawai from São Paulo, Brazil area.
Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is now available in paperback on Amazon and Kindle.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com.
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-2-2 (print)
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-3-9 (e-book)
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
