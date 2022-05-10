Governor Pritzker and Fire Marshal Perez Honor Fallen Firefighters

ILLINOIS, May 10 - Springfield, Ill- Governor JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez joined firefighters to honor and remember four fallen firefighters at the 29th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony. During the ceremony, the Governor and Fire Marshal also honored firefighters who went above and beyond on the job, displaying courage, pride and honor while protecting communities across the state.

"This memorial is dedicated to the firefighters of Illinois, who have given their lives in the line of duty, and to those firefighters who heroically lead with courage, pride, and honor," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Michael, MaShawn, Medhi, and Garrett will live on in our memories, in the lives of those they've saved, and in the hearts of those they've touched. May their memories be a blessing."

"Today at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, we honored four of our bravest brothers who gave their lives in service to the people of Illinois," said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. "We will be forever grateful for their courage and ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties. They put the lives of others ahead of their own, which is our highest calling. I also want to personally thank every firefighter who was recognized today for their bravery in the line of duty during the Medal of Honor Ceremony. Illinois is home to a fire service that is second to none."

Loved ones of the fallen firefighters were presented with the "Death Duty Gold Badge" by the Fire Marshall during the ceremony. This year's honorees include:

Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department

Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department

Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District

"As firefighters, our members took an oath to protect the citizens and property of the various communities across Illinois. Each one of us take that oath very seriously. Today we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We will never ever forget them or their families. We also honor those whose actions went above and beyond the call of duty," said Chuck Sullivan President of Associated Fire Firefighters of Illinois. "While they will all say they were "Just doing their job" we all know it takes courage, guts and determination to do this job. The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) proudly stands with our brothers, sisters and their families on this day, and every day." Additionally, one firefighter was awarded the Medal of Honor. This is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk.

Lieutenant Brian Kulaga, Cicero Fire Department

Seven firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. The award is given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Recipients include:

Firefighter/EMT Richard Drabik, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Colin Fuhrmann, Collinsville Fire Department

Lieutenant Chad Busick, Danville Fire Department

Engineer Jason Milakovich, Evergreen Park Fire Department

Lieutenant Adrian Avelar, Sterling Fire Department

Firefighter Lucas Pfister, Sterling Fire Department

Firefighter Jeff Kimpel, Sterling Fire Department

Fifteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans. Recipients include: Calumet City Fire Department

Centralia Fire Department

Centralia Fire Protection District

Champaign Fire Department

Danville Fire Department

Firefighter Easton Hoskins

Galesburg Fire Department

Captain James Pendergast

Firefighter Kyle Harms

Lockport Township Fire Protection District

Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Vandermeir

Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Isabelli

South Holland Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Devaney

Firefighter/Paramedic Alex Heavey

Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Wenk

Firefighter/Paramedic Luke DeYoung

Sterling Fire Department

Lieutenant Garrett Ramos

Firefighter Nick Hammer

In addition, twelve units received the Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to Illinois residents. Recipients include:

Bensenville Fire Protection District, Incident #21-3340

Battalion Chief Angel Reyes

Lieutenant Nevin Hahn

Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Sochacki

Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Walter

Firefighter/Paramedic Zach Schneeberger

Firefighter/Paramedic Mateo Valadez

Calumet City Fire Department, Incident #21-4139

Captain Tim McGanonn

Captain. Ron Tenzera

Engineer Steve Drew

Engineer Mike Ball

Engineer Aaron Borowski

Firefighter Rick Graser

Firefighter Chris Pierce

Firefighter Steve Uthe

Firefighter Alex James

Firefighter Cesar Garcia

Firefighter Ryan Banks

Calumet City Fire Department, Incident #21-2470

Captain Mike Flanagan

Captain Tom Dukups

Lieutenant Ryan Hornback

Engineer Chris Sullivan

Engineer Eric Wieser

Firefighter Bryan Lowery

Firefighter Joe Okichich

Firefighter Nick Panzcuk

Firefighter Mike Peterlin

Firefighter Piepenbrink

Firefighter Chuck Schultz

Firefighter Dan Vasilak

Centralia Fire Department, Incident #21-1790

Lieutenant Robert Smith, Jr.

Firefighter Jeff Kleiboeker (Huey Ferris Boulder Fire Protection District)

Champaign Fire Department, Incident #21-0003629

Lieutenant Mike Bayless

Engineer William Bleich

Firefighter James Rear

Lieutenant Jason Rector

Engineer Russ Houston

Firefighter Paul Doyle

Lieutenant Mathew Plutz

Engineer Stephen McConkey

Lieutenant Chad Pruitt

Firefighter Alex Kocher

Firefighter Evan Brewbaker

Lieutenant Bradley Diel

Engineer Jeremy Allen

Firefighter Justin Kaiser

Lieutenant Chip Haake

Engineer Cole Hunt

Firefighter Elliott Kraft

Firefighter Zachary Tish

Chicago Fire Department, Incident #21-006-1733-00

Firefighter/EMT David Pae

Captain/EMT Robert Fleckenstein

Firefighter/Paramedic Mario Cerna

Firefighter/Paramedic Wilfredo Rodriguez

Collinsville Fire Department, Incident #21-00057

Lieutenant Chris Castens

Firefighter/Paramedic Jim Wilderman

Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Gulledge

Firefighter/Paramedic John Canull

Firefighter/Paramedic Justin Verner

Lieutenant Frank Arnold

Firefighter Eric Freeman

Firefighter David Badgett

Danville Fire Department, Incident #21-0002378

Captain Sean O'Kane

Firefighter Kaleb Thompson

Evergreen Park Fire Department, Incident #21-2308

Captain Frederick Vollinger

Acting Lieutenant Andrew Turner

Engineer Raymond Fineron

Firefighter Austin Cangelosi

Firefighter Justin Rehnquist

Firefighter Michael Murphy

Firefighter Thomas Simich

Firefighter Robert Williams

Firefighter Colin Zofkie

Firefighter Anthony Schickel

Firefighter Larry Whitehorn

Galesburg Fire Department, Incident #0000734

Firefighter Anthony McKillip

Firefighter Kyle McGee

Firefighter Andrew Johnson

South Holland Fire Department, Incident #21-4300104

Firefighter Edward Ritzema

Firefighter/Paramedic Eric Kearney

Firefighter/Paramedic Tony Bruegmann

Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Lampkin

Firefighter/Paramedic Jon Sloop (Glenwood Fire Department)

Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Pelc (Glenwood Fire Department)

Homer-Sidney Fire Protection District, Incident #21-0000181

Lieutenant Jeremy Richards

Firefighter Mike Brann

Lieutenant. Corey Lilly

The State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by individuals in furtherance of fire prevention and life safety. Three Life Safety Awards were presented. Recipients include:

Anthony Rodkey, Countryside Fire Protection District- Fire Department

Scott Johnson, OSFM Personnel- Operations

Fred Schneller, OSFM Personnel- Administration

The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2021. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.