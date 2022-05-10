PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE :: Inviting Public Comment on Child Support Guidelines

In accordance with G.S. 50-13.4(c1), the Conference of Chief District Court Judges is reviewing the statewide presumptive child support guidelines. A copy of the current guidelines is available for review online at NCcourts.gov and in every county at the main branch of the public library, the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court.

The purpose of the judges’ review is to ensure that payments ordered for the support of a minor child are in such amount as to meet the reasonable needs of the child for health, education and maintenance, having due regard to the estates, earnings, conditions, accustomed standard of living of the child and the parties, the child care and homemaker contributions of each party, and other facts of the particular case.

WHAT The Conference of Chief District Court Judges invites interested parties to comment on the child support guidelines in writing or at a public hearing. Individuals are invited to comment for up to five minutes on the guidelines. Individual case histories are discouraged.

Written comments should be mailed by May 25, 2022, to:

N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts Office of General Counsel Attention: Guidelines Committee Staff PO Box 2448, Raleigh, NC 27602

WHEN Thursday, June 2, 2022 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A signup sheet for persons who wish to comment (up to five minutes) during the public hearing will be available at 6:45 p.m. at the door.

WHERE Highway Building Auditorium 1 S. Wilmington Street Raleigh, NC 27601