TDEC Announces Munford Recreation Grant of $500,000

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Munford for development of Veterans Plaza.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”

The project in Munford is to acquire a .925-acre parcel downtown and include demolition of an existing building, site clearing and site preparation. The plan is to construct an amphitheater, ADA accessible restrooms, pavilions/shade structures, walkways, seated planters/seat walls, a parallel access drive, landscaping, signage and site amenities.

“The construction of Veterans Plaza in downtown Munford will be a tremendous benefit to the community,” said Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington. “An amphitheater will provide a way to showcase live talent while promoting tourism and the arts within the community. I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of Munford.”

“Veterans Plaza will be a wonderful addition to our community honoring the men and women who served our nation and it will also create a beneficial economic impact by inviting visitors to Munford for events at the amphitheater,” said Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington. “I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds for this very worthy project."

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.