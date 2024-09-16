TDEC Office of Outdoor Recreation Announces $2.6 Million in Parks and Recreation Grants

The state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation today announced $2,609,375 in grants from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for eight communities across the state.

The office is housed in the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The RTP program provides federal funding to match local government investments for land acquisition for trails, non-routine trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities.

“The RTP program is a critical resource to help expand access to outdoor recreational opportunities in our local communities,” said Brian Clifford, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We’re excited to support the development and improvement of local trails.”

“Trails are a fun way cities and counties help improve their quality of life, health, and economy,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Conservation at TDEC. “These funds will help our local communities do more with their outdoor spaces.”

The grants announced today are as follows:

Awardee County Amount Project Access Fund Marion $196,975 Foster Falls Stewardship Initiative City of Crossville Cumberland $392,000 Meadow Park Trailhead Facility Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Johnson $392,000 Trail Development Grainger County Grainger $392,000 County Park ADA Compliant Trail City of Hendersonville Sumner $392,000 Veterans Park Pump Track City of Jackson Madison $392,000 Cypress Grove Boardwalk Replacement Town of Jonesborough Washington $392,000 Lost State Scenic Walkway Expansion Town of Oliver Springs Roane $60,400 Arrowhead Park Improvements

Details for each award are:

Access Fund – Recreational trails in the Foster Falls Recreation Area will be enhanced. This project includes trail building, developing climbing areas, restoring existing access paths, creation of staging areas to include stone retaining walls and stairs, and creation of a “passing trail.”

City of Crossville – Improvements will be made at Meadow Park Lake, Soldier's Beach Trail, the North Trail, and a new trail. The city will develop a trailhead facility where Soldier's Trail and North Trail begin with ADA compliant restrooms, an informational kiosk, and support accessories such as bike racks, a drinking/filling fountain, and a dog watering station. ADA compliant parking and crosswalk with pedestrian signalization will be included across the main park entrance road connecting to an existing parking lot.

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority – The grant will be used for construction of off-highway vehicle trails and a hiking/biking/moto trail. The project includes construction of primary signage for the Adventure Center and secondary signage for three trailheads.

A map update to include new trails will be added to the system.

Grainger County – An ADA compliant asphalt trail will be constructed at the Grainger County Park through an undeveloped wooded area along the lake. There will be ADA parking at the trailhead, and bollards and signage.

City of Hendersonville – A pump track, a paved track with hills and berms for cycling, will be installed with ADA sidewalk and ADA parking.

City of Jackson – A phased boardwalk replacement project at Cypress Grove Nature Park will replace approximately 1,300 lf. of boardwalk as well as ADA parking and lot improvements.

Town of Jonesborough – Development of a paved walkway system with two pedestrian bridges to connect parks and residential areas will be developed. The trail will run from Mill Spring Park to Stage Road Park. The bridges will provide access over Little Limestone Creek.

Town of Oliver Springs – An asphalt overlay of the walking trail, as well as drainage upgrades, will keep the trail usable and safe.

For more information about the RTP program and how to apply, visit this link.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation helps unify stakeholders, multiply efforts to improve conservation and access to Tennessee’s great outdoors, and leverage Tennessee’s unique outdoor industry and economy for all Tennesseans.