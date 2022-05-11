Openforce CEO named to prestigious Sun Devil 100 list
Industry leader Wendy Greenland acknowledged for driving initiatives to ‘work without limits’.
Wendy is a well-respected leader at Openforce and within the industries it serves. As CEO, she continues to bring new ideas to the forefront while preserving the company’s collaborative culture.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, today announced Wendy Greenland, the first female CEO of Openforce, was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2022, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Greenland was honored on April 28 at the awards celebration on ASU’s Tempe campus. Openforce is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.
— Steve Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce
The Sun Devil 100 celebrates the achievements of ASU alumni who own or lead businesses across the globe. Spanning industries and locations, the university has an impressive history of entrepreneurship and leadership from its students and alumni, and the Sun Devil 100 awards program invites these innovative leaders back to campus for a celebration in their honor.
Steven Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce and a general partner at Riverside Partners, spoke about Greenland’s unmatched passion and knowledge for Openforce’s business. “Wendy is a well-respected leader, both at Openforce and within the industries it serves. As CEO, she continues to bring new ideas to the forefront while preserving the company’s collaborative culture. Under her leadership, the company experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years with no sign of slowing down. We are excited for Wendy to receive the Sun Devil award. It is well deserved.”
Openforce was founded in 2001 and is driven by its mission to connect independent contractors and the companies that need them through the smartest technology ecosystem for contingent workforces worldwide. While her MBA is from a different university, Greenland graduated from ASU in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
To be considered for the Sun Devil 100, companies must be ASU alumni-owned or -led; have been in business for at least three years; meet minimum revenue criteria for the past three years; and operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter.
To see a list of all honorees for this year’s class of the Sun Devil 100, visit https://alumni.asu.edu/events/sun-devil-100.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Wendy and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/company/leadership.
About the Arizona State University Alumni Association
The ASU Alumni Association formed in 1894, less than 10 years after the founding of the Arizona Territorial Normal School (ASU’s original predecessor) and almost 20 years before Arizona became a state. The association is the university’s oldest support group. For more than 125 years, the ASU Alumni Association has advanced the interests of the university’s alumni and served as a lifelong connection between the university and graduated Sun Devils throughout the state, across the country and around the world. Today, the ASU Alumni Association serves more than 540,000 Sun Devils around the world. For more information, visit http://alumni.asu.edu.
Marketing
Openforce
+1 800-742-7508
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn