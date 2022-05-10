Investors seek husbandry opportunities in Đồng Nai

VIETNAM, May 10 -

A view of the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đồng Nai province Võ Văn Phi received executives from the Netherlands’ De Heus Group and Việt Nam’s Hùng Nhơn Group on Monday to discuss opportunities in agriculture in the southern province.

Speaking to the potential investors, Phi outlined several priorities for the southern province in husbandry, including disaster management, environmental protection, and use of advanced technology to cut costs and improve competitiveness.

He asked the investors to make it possible for local farmers to benefit from husbandry projects, thus enabling them to enhance their expertise in the field.

Chairman and CEO of De Heus Koen De Heus said the group hoped to cooperate with Vietnamese companies and farmers to develop sustainably together.

He expected the group will be able to coordinate with the local administration to develop a proper strategy for the growth of hi-tech agriculture.

Đồng Nai has competitive edges to expand agriculture, with over 350,000ha of land used for the sector, or 58.3 per cent of its total area, mostly in the districts of Xuân Lộc, Đình Quân, Cẩm Mỹ, Thống Nhất and Trảng Bom. More than 60 per cent of the population lives off agriculture.

Large-scale projects account for some 90 per cent of land for husbandry, while the remainder is for smallholders.

The province now leads the country’s pig and chicken farms. It earns more than VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.96 billion) from agriculture annually, contributing 10 per cent to its GRDP.

Vice Chairman Phi said Đồng Nai has formulated a plan for husbandry development by 2025, which emphasises the importance of environmental protection, animal health, slaughtering supervision and building value chains. VNS