NH Moose Hunt Lottery Deadline Is Friday, May 27—Enter Today!

May 10, 2022

Concord, NH – If you want to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall, now is the time to enter the 2022 moose hunt lottery and try your luck on the adventure of a lifetime—hunting moose in the rugged woods of the Granite State. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents. A total of 40 permits will be issued this year.

To enter the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can complete your application online or print out a mail-in application. Applicants without internet access can call 603-271-2461 to request an application by mail.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online and early, so there is less chance of submitting an incomplete application. Moose hunt lottery applications for 2022 must be postmarked by Friday, May 27, 2022, submitted online by midnight Eastern time on Friday, May 27, 2022, or delivered to the Licensing Office at NH Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord before 4:00 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing and announced on June 17.

Applicants can enter the moose hunt lottery once per year. A bonus-point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply each consecutive year. Each point translates to a chance in the drawing. For example, last year the overall odds of a resident applicant being drawn were 1 in 98, while resident applicants with a total of 18 points had a 1 in 35 chance of being drawn. For nonresidents, the odds increased from 1 in 480 overall to 1 in 192 for applicants with 18 points.

In 2021, 6,195 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 40 permits. More than 1,150 people continued to accrue bonus points because they submitted an application exclusively to preserve their accrued points. Hunters from six other states besides New Hampshire won permits in the lottery.

While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits, about 85%, are awarded to New Hampshire residents. The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses.

New Hampshire’s nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt runs from October 15-23.

New Hampshire has had an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country. The state’s current moose population is estimated at about 3,000 animals. The availability of moose hunting permits is made possible by careful monitoring of moose populations. The resulting annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on their physical condition and productivity and provides a unique recreational opportunity. Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.