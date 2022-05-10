Submit Release
HHS Announces $16.3 Million to Expand Telehealth Care in the Title X Family Planning Program

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $16.3 million in grant funding to support 31 grantees to enhance and expand the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning clinics in 26 states, one U.S. territory, and one freely associated state. Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services in communities across the U.S. 

HHS used funds made available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to award these grants to current Title X family planning grantees for a 12-month project period starting on May 15, 2022. This increased funding is another step in the Biden-Harris’ Administration’s move towards restoring the nation’s family planning safety-net and helping ensure access to quality preventive care for women and families.

“Expanding telehealth at our nation’s Title X family planning clinics will help ensure all women and families have equitable access to this essential care,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.“ Across the nation we are seeing attacks on sexual and reproductive health care services, and through these funds and other HHS efforts we can ensure that we’re able to provide this care that so many across the country need.” 

Over the last two years, telehealth adoption in the U.S. has increased dramatically, and Title X family planning clinics have consistently supported the use of telehealth services as an option for their patients. These additional resources will help Title X family planning clinics expand their capacity to provide telehealth services and increase their community’s access to family planning services.

“As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, family planning clinics had already augmented the use of telehealth,” said Adm. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health. “These awards will help programs accelerate telehealth even more across the communities receiving awards.”

“This opportunity to sustain investments in telehealth for the Title X program helps open the door to high-quality family planning services for even more clients,” said Jessica Swafford Marcella, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs.

For more than 50 years, Title X family planning clinics have played a critical role in ensuring access to a broad range of family planning and preventive health services for more than 190 million low-income or uninsured individuals, including breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptive counseling and care, and STI/HIV testing. Title X services are delivered through a diverse network of clinics, including state and local health departments, federally qualified health centers, hospital-based sites, and other private nonprofit and community-based health centers.

More information about the Title X family planning program is available at https://opa.hhs.gov/grant-programs/title-x-service-grants.

FY2022 Title X National Family Planning Services Telehealth Grant Awards

Grantee Service Area FY 2022 Funding Amount
Arizona Family Health Partnership Arizona $123,939
Essential Access Health California $700,000
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Colorado $699,981
Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Connecticut $330,260
Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Inc.  Connecticut $72,144
The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. Georgia $700,000
Essential Access Health Hawaii $700,000
Family Planning Association of Maine, Inc. Maine $224,865
Maryland Department of Health Maryland $699,987
Massachusetts Department of Public Health Massachusetts $440,900
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Michigan $684,680
Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Minnesota $700,000
Ramsey County Minnesota $505,915
Converge, Inc Montana $641,914
Family Planning Council of Nebraska dba Nebraska Family Planning Nebraska $550,000
Southern Nevada Health District Nevada $700,000
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England New Hampshire $700,000
New Jersey Family Planning League New Jersey $700,000
New Mexico Department of Health New Mexico $700,000
New York State Department of Health New York $700,000
Public Health Solutions New York $504,294
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic North Carolina $136,834
North Dakota Department of Health North Dakota $582,305
Ohio Department of Health Ohio $700,000
Family Health Council of Central PA, Inc. Pennsylvania $700,000
Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island $235,000
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic South Carolina $124,824
Washington State Dept. of Health Washington $700,000
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wisconsin $700,000
Federated States of Micronesia Federated States of Micronesia $275,841
U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health U.S. Virgin Islands $419,485

$16,353,168

