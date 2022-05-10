President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.
The President and the First Lady laid a foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum in the city of Fuzuli, planted trees in the territory of the central park to be created, and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the district central hospital.
You just read:
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.