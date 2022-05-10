Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Brockway Area School District to Prepare Jefferson County Students for Manufacturing Careers

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Brockway Area School District through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to better prepare students for a career in machining or manufacturing after graduation.

“Technology is an integral part of the manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “As technology continues to advance, it is in the commonwealth’s best interest to keep our students at the forefront. Ensuring young adults are as prepared as possible to enter the workforce will help keep manufacturing as one of Pennsylvania’s key industries.”

The $25,092 in MTTC funding will be used to purchase a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) router, which will allow Brockway Jr./Sr. High School to provide their students with real world, hands-on experience using the machines and programs they will encounter in an industrial setting. The CNC router will aid students in acquiring new skills while improving and reinforcing skills they currently use in class, such as programming, engineering, woodworking, plotting, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and more. In addition, the CNC router will allow students to improve upon the aesthetics and functionality of projects they have already created.

“Even though Brockway is a small rural school, we are able to give our students a new experience that will help them be better prepared to enter the workforce or a trade school,” said Brockway Area School District agriculture education teacher Kyle Norman. “Thanks to this grant, our students can get the necessary training to be competitive in the job market after high school.”

Brockway Jr./Sr. High School works closely with industries and their community through their school to work program. The manufacturing and woodworking industries specifically have a need for highly skilled, experienced individuals to operate machinery. All aspects of manufacturing in these industries rely heavily on CNC controlled machines.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 69 projects and invested more than $15.4 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #