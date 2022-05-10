Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for May 10
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget; a potential tax refund for Missourians; House Bill 2005, legislation that relates to eminent domain; and House Bill 1878, which relates to elections.
Senator Thompson Rehder says Missouri's Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget contains one-time federal funding.
Senator Thompson Rehder adds Missouri senators put a one-time tax refund to Missourians into House Bill 2090.
Senator Thompson Rehder also says House Bill 2005 is legislation that relates to eminent domain.
Senator Thompson Rehder says House Bill 1878 relates to elections.