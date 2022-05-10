Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for May 10

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget; a potential tax refund for Missourians; House Bill 2005, legislation that relates to eminent domain; and House Bill 1878, which relates to elections.

 

  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget contains one-time federal funding. ThompsonRehder-1-050522  (:20)  Q: kind of thing.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds Missouri senators put a one-time tax refund to Missourians into House Bill 2090. ThompsonRehder-2-050522  (:11)  Q: have tax due.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says House Bill 2005 is legislation that relates to eminent domain. ThompsonRehder-3-050522  (:20)  Q: invoke eminent domain.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says House Bill 1878 relates to elections. ThompsonRehder-4-050522  (:17)  Q: implement that before.

