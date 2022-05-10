Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen To Speak At Data Centre World Frankfurt
Full Virtualization Of The Global ODN: From Cloud To Edge Cloud To Cloud On The Ground
Somerset, New Jersey …… Go!Foton, a world leader in optical components and connectivity solutions for carriers and data centers, has confirmed that CTO Dr. David Z. Chen will present the company's vision for intelligent management of optical networks at this year's Data Centre World Frankfurt. The conference is to be held May 11th and 12th at Messe Frankfurt.
— Dr. David Z. Chen, Go!Foton CTO
Somerset, New Jersey …… Go!Foton, a world leader in optical components and connectivity solutions for carriers and data centers, has confirmed that CTO Dr. David Z. Chen will present the company’s vision for intelligent management of optical networks at this year’s Data Centre World Frankfurt. The conference is to be held May 11th and 12th at Messe Frankfurt.
Entitled “Full Virtualization Of The Global ODN: From Cloud To Edge Cloud To Cloud On The Ground,” Dr. Chen’s presentation will describe how Go!Foton’s recently launched EKO intelligent operating platform can provide optical network operators with total and continuous real-time visibility of all network physical assets - including any buried cable and aerial cable infrastructures - for network management and A.I.-driven data-gathering and analytics as well as for dynamically configurable environment-related surveillance.
“Over the past decade, the upper levels of the OSI stack have been beneficiaries of cloud-based management platforms,” said Dr. Chen. “Today, we are elated to announce that the Cloud On The Ground is here to enhance the network's physical layer.”
“Powered by Go!Foton EKO, Cloud On The Ground enables wireless operators, wireline operators, and data centres to satisfy ever-increasing performance standards while also meeting the challenges posed by rapid densification of optical fiber and the issues that poses for DWDM,” Dr. Chen continued. “EKO affords total fiber visibility (TFV) at construction layers-0/1 as well as always-ready power level monitoring, and furnishes network managers with real-time operating exception notifications. With its integrated non-intrusive out-of-band fiber line quality testing and reporting, EKO represents the complete monitoring platform demanded by today’s growing optical networks.”
Dr. Chen noted that data centres are characterized by unpredictable connectivity life-cycles and as such can benefit greatly from the seamless “on-the-fly” reconfigurability made possible by EKO-powered deployment of Cloud On The Ground. “Data centres are especially dynamic optomechanical neural networks," he explained, "and EKO performs the function of a continuously running CAT scan or MRI scan.”
Anchored by the company’s award-winning PEACOC® spreadable adapter technology and incorporating its patented connector-plug detection process, A.I.-capable EKO is the tangible result of Go!Foton’s comprehensive re-thinking of optical network management. Software-agnostic, non-disruptive to service, and compatible with off-the-shelf hardware, EKO provides real-time monitoring for all network connectivity assets, including fiber, connectors, cabling, and passive equipment.
Dr. Chen’s talk will also cover Go!Foton’s recent completion of EKO-OTDR, a network application to be staged from EKO and powered by a minimum of two optical time domain reflectometers, one at each end of the fiber link. EKO-OTDR allows network managers to establish and configure powerful and flexible control planes for both inside plant and outside plant network end devices, connections, and fiber. “With its advanced capability for monitoring both dark fiber and traffic-signal activated fiber, EKO-OTDR stakes out new territory in intelligent optical networking,” commented Ed Jack, Go!Foton’s Director Of Fiber Network Intelligence. “Carriers and data centers have long been able to examine optical traffic using end-equipment features and functions. Now, powered by Go!Foton’s industry-best photodiode technology and leveraging proven standalone OTDR with implementation of OTDR pairs or even multiple units, EKO-OTDR delivers even further on EKO’s promise of granular real-time network visibility by extending active surveillance and analytics to connectors, terminations, and optical cables both lit and dark, wherever they may be located.”
Dr. Chen will deliver his speech on May 12 at 1:35 PM in the Critical Infrastructure Theatre.
About Go!Foton: Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the data center and telecom markets with connectivity solutions including its Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors (PEACOC®), a groundbreaking technology that has revolutionized the way network operators manage the increasingly complex world of optical connectivity. The company also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
