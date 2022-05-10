Mechdyne’s TGX Remote Workstation Software Improves Performance For Wacom Tablet Users
TGX Enables Constant Pen Workflow for Product Designers, Animators, and VFX Artists
Mechdyne continues to transform TGX to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are especially proud of TGX’s ability to maintain real-time responsiveness to the pressure touch of Wacom tablets.”MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechdyne is pleased to announce it has developed improved responsiveness and performance for Wacom pen tablet devices in its new TGX remote workstation software, version 2022.1, available now. Product designers, animators, and special effects artists using TGX (tgxremotedesktop.com) with Wacom tablets that are remote from centralized high-end graphics workstations can now work more effectively given TGX’s approach to tracking pen position, orientation, and pressure.
Local USB devices (e.g., Wacom tablets) are typically made available to remote sessions using USB redirection software, however this approach shows poor performance over wide area networks for pen tablet devices. In version 2022.1, TGX provides the option to send pen tablet data directly from the local device to the remote workstation. TGX encrypts and sends these messages as part of its standard TCP-based network transmissions, allowing more frequent updates of pen location, pressure, and tilt. In addition, TGX draws a line locally, which effectively keeps the local pen tip and remote cursor connected. This dramatically reduces the impact of network latency to provide designers, animators, and artists with a more effective workflow. An additional benefit of this new approach is that the pen tablet can still be used on the local PC, whereas USB redirection effectively disconnects the device from the local PC. With 2022.1, Wacom users enjoy a best-in-class experience with applications (e.g., Adobe Photoshop) using Windows Ink on remote workstations or VMs running Windows 10 (Pro or Server) from a local client running Windows, Linux, or macOS.
“Mechdyne continues to transform TGX to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said David Gsell, General Manager of Mechdyne’s Software Services business unit. “Wacom Pro tablets help promote creativity in design studios and are considered essential by filmmakers, animators, product designers, and visual effects artists. We are especially proud of TGX’s ability to maintain real-time responsiveness to the pressure touch of Wacom tablets.”
As work from home continues and more organizations plan for a hybrid remote workforce, simple and fast access to intensive graphics applications has become even more critical for business continuity, employee productivity and outsourced workers. TGX benefits any work that requires Nvidia-based graphics acceleration but performs exceptionally well with 4K resolution video, graphics, and challenging data workflows. The TGX remote desktop solution benefits not just end users but also IT management because sensitive data stays safely in the office. With TGX, users work from centralized files and computers that can be kept secure and more easily maintained by IT teams. Co-location of workstations and sensitive data eliminates continuous downloads and uploads of files.
About Mechdyne
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
