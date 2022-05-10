Fitzgerald Museum Awards Clint Emerson, Retired Navy SEAL, Its 2022 Literary Prize
Clint Emerson pictured here with F. Scott Fitzgerald becomes the latest Fitzgerald Literary Prize Awardee
Best-selling author joins other noted authors in yearly recognition
Clint Emerson’s wry sense of humor pervades all of his books, and demonstrates the wit and insight typified by Fitzgerald’s early writing.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence is awarded annually by the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum to an author whose work continues the legacy of American storytelling while also exemplifying the craft, wit, and social insight typified by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was a novelist, short story writer, screenwriter, playwright, lyricist, poet, and veteran, and the Fitzgerald Prize recognizes an author’s contribution in one or more of these areas. The Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is thrilled to announce its seventh annual winner of the Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence – retired Navy SEAL and bestselling author Clint Emerson.
— Alaina M. Doten, Exec. Dir. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum
Emerson’s latest book, The Rugged Life will be released on May 10, 2022.
The award ceremony, An Evening with Clint Emerson, will be held on-site at the Fitzgerald Museum, and the event details will be forthcoming.
Emerson served as a SEAL operator at SEAL Team Three, the NSA, and SEAL Team Six. He is the founder of Escape the Wolf, which focuses on crisis management for global companies both large and small. He’s the bestselling author of the 100 Deadly Skills series, The Right Kind of Crazy, and the forthcoming The Rugged Life. He is also the host of the Can You Survive This Podcast?, the producer and host of the 100 Deadly Skills: Combat Edition Series for the Warrior Poet Society, and a member of the hit tv show SAS Australia. He is the only SEAL operator to have been inducted into the International Spy Museum.
Clint Emerson states: "In the SEAL Teams we debrief immediately after training and real-world operations. During these debriefs, all team members assemble in a room where your rank and experience do not matter. Each member of the team is allowed to constructively criticize their teammates with the single goal to improve each other which exponentially improves the team. If you manage to get out of the room without your name ever being spoken, that means you didn’t screw up that day. We are bred from the beginning to never look for a pat on the back or be rewarded for our actions. With that in mind, it is an incredible honor to be nominated to receive an award carrying the name of F. Scott Fitzgerald. It will also be the first time in 20 plus years to receive a pat on the back, so I whole heartedly accept this badass opportunity. Thank you."
Alaina M. Doten, Executive Director of the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum states: "Fitzgerald is primarily known today for The Great Gatsby, but what casual readers of Fitzgerald have forgotten is that Fitzgerald was in the Army when he wrote his first novel This Side of Paradise, and that he made his living as a popular writer with humorous and insightful short stories in the Saturday Evening Post and Esquire Magazine. Emerson’s wry sense of humor pervades all of his books, and demonstrates the wit and insight typified by Fitzgerald’s early writing."
Chris Costa, Ret. Colonel and Executive Director of the International Spy Museum states: "I am thrilled that Clint Emerson is being recognized with the Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence for his storytelling. Having worked with Clint, I always saw him as an authentic storyteller, and I admired him for his sometimes humorous, but always disarming approach to dealing with people. Not only is Clint a SEAL veteran, but he was a talented operator who could serve seamlessly in a combat zone or in back alleys in the Middle East doing sensitive operations. Either way, Clint has a talent for sharing those experiences in an engaging manner.”
Amanda Ohkle, Director of Adult Education at the International Spy Museum states: "Clint Emerson is a fantastic choice for the Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence. Like Fitzgerald, Clint writes about the world he knows. It is an intense world filled with danger, near escapes, and incredible bravery. And Clint’s storytelling brings you as close as you can get to the action without being singed. As a veteran, he carries on the Fitzgerald tradition of embracing his experiences and sharing them with the rest of us through his unique perspective."
John Lovell, former Ranger and Founder of the Warrior Poet Society states: "Emerson brought a serious and life-saving subject and made it fun and accessible. Bravo."
Previous recipients of the Fitzgerald Prize have been the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and Southern writer Rick Bragg (2021), the ground-breaking social and legal reformer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson (2020), accomplished Alabama authors Frye Gaillard (2019), Wayne Flynt (2018), Katherine Clark (2017) and Kim Cross (2016).
For More information on Clint Emerson
https://clintemerson.com/
Clint Emerson’s Books on Simon and Schuster:
https://www.simonandschuster.com/search/books/_/N-/Ntt-Clint+Emerson
Clint Emerson’s Books on Penguin Random House:
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/688382/the-rugged-life-by-clint-emerson-navy-seal-ret/
For More information on the Fitzgerald Museum: https://www.thefitzgeraldmuseum.org/
Photo Attachments: Clint Emerson; The 2022 Literary Prize Trophy; Book Cover, The Rugged Life; The Fitzgerald Museum, Montgomery, AL
Find out more about The Fitz’s place in the Southern Literary Trail.
Faceboook: @FitzgeraldMuseum
Instagram: @fitzmuse
Daron Harris
DK Harris Public Relations
+1 256-592-9153
email us here
Clint Emerson's The Rugged Life Official Trailer