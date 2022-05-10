Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) Recognizes New Legislation in New Hampshire to Allow Ivermectin OTC
The organization of physicians and scholars expressed their support for recent legislation that will give more people access to the FDA approved medicationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FLCCC is pleased with the recent legislative developments in New Hampshire that will allow over the counter (OTC) access to ivermectin, an FDA approved drug that currently requires a prescription to be dispensed. If the legislation, House Bill 1022, is signed into law by the Governor of New Hampshire, residents aged 18 and over will have access to ivermectin through a pharmacy without a prescription.
FLCCC co-founder and world-renowned intensive care specialist, Paul Marik, MD recently testified before the New Hampshire legislature to support access to needed medications and to protect the doctor-patient relationship.
“I was honored to be asked to provide testimony to the New Hampshire legislature on this important legislation,” said Marik. “My hope is that the governor will sign the bill and it will become law, allowing many more people to have access to a medication that we know to be very well tolerated and has helped so many people.”
Tennessee recently passed similar legislation that was signed into law by the governor and is now in the process of being implemented through state’s pharmaceutical agency.
“The New Hampshire legislation and the new law in Tennessee are bigger than just ivermectin. Many public health and medical institutions have overstepped their bounds and have become self-appointed authorities in denying patients the treatments that can help them, often ignoring the scientific evidence on the safety and efficacy of these treatments,” said Pierre Kory, M.D., M.P.A., president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “The legislation in New Hampshire places the power of healthcare decisions back where it belongs, with the people for them to make an informed decision with a healthcare professional.”
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world. FLCCC’s goal is to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. The FLCCC’s I-MASK+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
For more information: www.FLCCC.net
Press
FLCCCC
Press@FLCCC.net